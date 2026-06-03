US attacks tanker heading toward Iran port, sparks military exchange

U S forces on Tuesday fired a Hellfire missile at a Botswana-flagged tanker sailing through international waters towards Iran’s Kharg island in the Strait of Hormuz, disabling the vessel after its crew allegedly ignored repeated warnings for over 24 hours.

Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles and drones at US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, said the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM’s X handle posted a video of the strike on M/T Lexie. “The ship’s crew ignored repeated warnings, failing to comply with directions from US forces multiple times over a 24-hour period,” said CENTCOM.

The US launched a “self-defence” counter strike against an Iranian ground control station on Qeshm Island. While the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said it hit the US 5th Fleet headquarters and US vessel MSC Panaya, CENTCOM labelled the claim “false” on X.