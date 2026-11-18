T he US National Security Agency (NSA) suffered an outage on Tuesday across NSANet, its classified internal communications network, after routine software maintenance disrupted internal systems while leaving mission-critical operations unaffected. While the spy agency ruled out a cyberattack and US officials maintained that critical capabilities remained operational, the outage has raised fresh questions about the reliability of digital infrastructure supporting national security. What is NSANet? It is the NSA’s internal communications network, used by its personnel to exchange sensitive intelligence, assessments and other classified information. It supports the intelligence-gathering, analysis and reporting activities within the agency. The NSA collects and analyses foreign signals intelligence, intercepting and examining electronic communications and signals to gather information about world governments, military establishments and other entities. This intelligence helps inform US national security decisions, military planning and counterterrorism operations.

The agency also works with other US intelligence organisations and shares information with its international partners. An outage could disrupt internal communication, intelligence analysis and reporting, even if backup systems are available to maintain critical operations. According to news network CNN, which cited six people familiar with the matter, the agency introduced staggered reporting times for employees while assessing the extent of the disruption. What caused the disruption? The NSA attributed the disruption to scheduled maintenance rather than a security breach. “The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance. While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues. NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events,” said the NSA in a statement on Tuesday.

US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said that the NSA outage was the result of the agency applying a software patch to address major software vulnerabilities that were discovered last month. “The patching that has gone on following that has caused some of these systems to not come back up when you patch them as expected,” Clayton told Fox Business. The vulnerabilities were associated with PHP, a programming language used to operate websites and online applications. Hackers could exploit the challenges in PHP to break into websites and read memory that could contain sensitive information, including passwords. Clayton said there was no indication that the recent technology disruptions, including the NSA incident, were caused by a cyberattack.

How does the NSA maintain operations? A former NSA official told CNN that NSANet was “more of a network of networks, and it’s unlikely that a full outage exists given the many redundancies in place”. “It could impact analysis and reporting, but for highest priority requirements they would find a way to work those. So it is alarming, but likely not crippling,” the former officer said. The incident comes amid a series of technology disruptions affecting critical infrastructure in the US, including a nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration following a telecommunications failure, an outage affecting Microsoft services and reported problems with banking services.