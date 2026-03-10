A post-poll re-emergence of Japan

The much-debated Article 9 of the Constitution is noteworthy here, reading: “Aspiring sincerely to an international peace based on order, the Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes.”

To accomplish this objective, land, sea and air forces, and other war potential, will never be maintained. The right of belligerence of the country will not be acknowledged, it added.

But a series of major developments in Asia soon after the end of the Second World War created opportunities for Japan’s economic revival and limited rearmament. The advent of the Cold War and the victory of communist forces in China in 1949, the Korean War of 1950-53, and the fear of communism sweeping across Asia transformed Japan’s role in the emerging US-Pacific strategy. A peace treaty between the US and Japan was signed in 1951 in San Francisco, and, in parallel, a bilateral security treaty was concluded. This made Japan a treaty ally of the US. In 1954, the US occupation of Japan formally ended, and Japan was permitted to rebuild its military forces. The Constitution was reinterpreted to allow the establishment of so-called land, maritime and air Self-Defence Forces (SDF), solely for defending the homeland. However, Japan declared its three non-nuclear principles: Prohibiting the introduction, storage, and use of nuclear weapons in Japanese territory. While this reflects the popular aversion to nuclear weapons in a country traumatised by the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, Japan has remained under a US nuclear umbrella since it became a treaty ally of the US.