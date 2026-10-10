A troika in the shadow of the US

A contradiction underpins the international mainstream discourse on the Brics forum in general and with respect to the New Delhi summit in particular. On the one hand there is a strong tendency to focus on the divergences and the power asymmetries and even rivalries (especially singling out the India-China equation), to make the case that these have essentially reduced Brics to being an aspirational forum. On the other hand, Brics has been widely assessed as a China-dominated platform with avowed anti-United States (US) if not anti-West underpinnings.

There is, it is argued, no structure, no institutions, no organisational framework and no political or ideological meeting ground — only a disparate group cobbling an agenda for the promotion of multilateralism. Yet, the coverage of the New Delhi summit in the West, the deconstruction of the speeches and deliberations, as also the warning issued by the US President before the summit (threatening dire consequences if any move was made towards “de-dollarisation”) make it amply clear that Brics is certainly not being taken lightly any more.