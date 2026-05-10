Adrift in a world upended by Trump

The rivalry between the US and China is structural and likely to persist. However, even a tactical shift in these relations can have significant consequences for US allies and partners. It’s like a pendulum. Small oscillations at the top between the major powers

lead to larger swings at the bottom for the lesser powers. The challenge for India is to reduce its vulnerability to shifts in US policy by progressively reducing its exposure to the US and diversifying its trade, technology, and security partnerships.

There is an important shift in US perceptions on India’s strategic value to the country. There has all along been a view in some quarters in the US that America was not getting enough of a return on its investment in India’s transformation into a great power; and that India would never fight a war alongside the US. An even more negative view, which is being articulated by several leading members of the Trump administration, is that the US should never make the mistake that it did with China — that it is US support that created a powerful rival in China. The same could happen with India. One also sees limits being placed on Indian professionals seeking opportunities for advancement in the US. Anti-immigrant sentiments targeting Indians have grown. The texture and flavour of India-US relations have changed, and this should be factored in while making policy in India. It would be wrong to assume that these changes are specific to the Trump presidency. In fact, they represent deeper political and social changes in the US and may persist even beyond the current administration.