Bridges, not barriers: Rethinking India-Myanmar border management

T he security of the borders of India with Myanmar is increasingly coming into focus because of widespread violence and continuing ethnic conflict in Manipur. It is being said that militants and illegal entrants from Myanmar are fuelling the ongoing conflict in Manipur. It is therefore important to analyse the challenges faced in guarding the 1,643 kilometres (km)-long border that India shares with Myanmar. Four north-eastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram — share a border with Myanmar. Myanmar is also the only Asean country adjoining India and, therefore, a gateway to South East Asia.

India is seeking to enhance its cooperation with Myanmar in line with our ‘Act East’ and ‘Neighbourhood First’ policies. The border passes through difficult hilly terrain, ranging from high-altitude areas in the northern Arunachal to thickly wooded jungle along Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram. The terrain through the border passes, besides being difficult, is ecologically fragile.