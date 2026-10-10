China's long game in the Indian Ocean

The Indian government did have an idea that China would in the future operate in the Indian Ocean. But our plans were only defensive
Warships of Iranian, Chinese and Russian navies during a joint naval exercise in the northern Indian Ocean in January 2022 (PHOTO: REUTERS)
The Indian government did have an idea that China would in the future operate in the Indian Ocean. But our plans were defensive
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