China's long game in the Indian Ocean

The Indian government did have an idea that China would in the future operate in the Indian Ocean. But our plans were defensive

Indian response

That India did recognise that something major was being planned by China is an accepted fact. But whether the entire outline of China’s grand strategy was recognised in Delhi, is seriously in doubt. But first, there is evidence that India did react, although the effort was fragmented and not cohesive. On the military side, General Anil Chauhan (retired) was appointed as the CDS to succeed the deceased General B Rawat only in 2022, although a joint warfare doctrine was issued in 2017. After General Chauhan was appointed, joint doctrines for amphibious operations, multidomain operations, special forces operations, airborne and heliborne operations, space operations and finally, an air defence doctrine were issued. The issue of all these doctrines seems to have assumed that, in future, India would have to fight only continental wars against China and Pakistan. However, well before all this was done, Sino-Indian relations were already being engineered by China. See the table. At first glance, the table may not appear to be noteworthy. However, the author is raising a serious doubt as to whether anyone in Delhi had ever put these narratives together to discern a Chinese strategy behind the border incidents, which were all deliberately engineered by the PLA. To what purpose? It can reasonably be surmised that the PLA was trying to make India come to the conclusion that a major threat to it existed across the Himalayas when actually China already holds all the territory it needs in Aksai Chin — to protect its six -lane highway G219 connecting Tibet to Xinjiang — which is Indian territory, as Survey of India maps show. There is no mention of “India’’ as a threat in any Chinese documents. However, China was seriously concerned about its access through the Indian ocean, to facilitate its trade-dominated grand strategy to dominate Eurasia and Africa. India had also announced the completion of its all-weather road to the Shyok river and eventually to Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), which came closest to China’s strategic highway G219. India-China clashes reached a crescendo in 2020, as China seemingly became a bit frantic to prevent India weaponsing the Malacca Strait and the Indian Ocean against them. China probably misinterpreted the Indo-US BECA agreement too. US media reports gave the impression that it enabled India to attack China using coordinates supplied under the agreement.