China's role in West Asia has its limits

China’s most durable influence in West Asia is economic and technological. Over the past decade, China has deepened ties across energy, infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing in ways that create long-term interdependence- oil and gas contracts, financing for ports and industrial zones. Chinese firms dominate global supply chains for solar modules, batteries, electric vehicles, and grid technologies — capabilities that Gulf states find attractive as they pursue diversification away from hydrocarbons and build more resilient, electrified economies, a trend that is likely to be accelerated by the Iran conflict.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the Gulf has matured into a more diversified, commercially oriented portfolio that includes logistics hubs, industrial parks, data centres, and energy partnerships. Post-Covid, the BRI has been both reinvigorated and repurposed. West Asia is central to this change, with increased salience of Gulf states for three linked reasons: as sources of energy security and hydrocarbon logistics; as market and industrial nodes for tariff-sensitive supply-chain relocation; and as strategic geography for logistics, ports, industrial parks and an artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem that anchors China’s regional trade, technology and resource strategies.