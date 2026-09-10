India's stature in South Asia

India is holding its own for now, but the pressures on its regional stature are substantial
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi in October 2024 (Reuters)
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In this article : South AsiaIndia Foreign PolicyUS India relations India Pakistan relations
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