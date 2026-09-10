I argue that India’s stature in South Asia is under pressure from China’s large presence, the changing grand strategy of the United States (US), and Pakistan’s recent activism in West Asia.

Geopolitical

How much does India control its regional space against the actions of China, the US, and Pakistan? The biggest concern here is China. Is India able to keep China at bay in South Asia in terms of limiting reciprocal high-level visits and arms sales to the smaller South Asian countries (SSACs)?

From 2012 to 2026, high-level visits to and from China are 90 and 35, respectively, for a total of 125 visits. Drawing on a parallel table (not presented here), the comparable figures for India are 111 and 62, for a total of 173 visits. India is ahead in terms of total visits. The SSACs are “deferential”: they go to China and India more often than the other way round. That said, senior Indian leaders visit the SSACs more than senior Chinese leaders do so.