The impact of West Asia's maritime security

W est Asia’s security crisis began on 28 February 2026, when the United States (US) and Israel launched a joint military campaign against Iran. While most of the world called this unprovoked aggression, the US and Israel described this unilateral action as pre-emptive strikes against Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes. The targeted killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei by joint US and Israeli airstrikes in the early stage of the war indicated that not only were the gloves off but there were no norms or guardrails to regulate the use of military force.

In September the fighting is in its seventh month. The region is associated with its vast hydrocarbon resources and sits on global energy routes through two critical chokepoints. Restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and now armed pressure on the Bab el-Mandeb, have unsettled oil markets, freight and insurance. Higher energy costs have fed through into food and transport prices well beyond the theatre. In February, Brent was in the mid-to-high $60s. As the war widened and other actors were drawn in, both chokepoints of the Arabian Peninsula came under simultaneous military pressure.