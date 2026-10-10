The impact of West Asia's maritime security

Seventy years later, the West Asian crisis is more tangled and the permanent members of the Security Council are split
A Royal Saudi Naval Forces warship sails to Hamad Port ahead of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference in Qatar in January 2026 (PHOTO: REUTERS)
It (Hormuz crisis) is a case for India to move from commentary and episodic escorts towards a collective maritime effort
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In this article : West Asiamaritime securityUS Iran tensions
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