The strategic salience of India-Japan ties

Up until the end of the Cold War in 1991, India hardly ever entered Tokyo’s scheme of things. The only relationship which seemed to define India-Japan relations during these years was the Overseas Development Assistance (ODA), which Japan extended to India regularly. India’s refusal to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty was a constant irritant.

Japan had its brief moment in the sun in the 1980s, when it emerged as a frontranking manufacturing and trading power. The imposition of the Plaza Accord by the US in 1985 led to the appreciation of the Japanese yen by 50 per cent. In order to stay competitive, Japanese companies began to invest massively in other countries, and Southeast Asia and China were the chief beneficiaries. The more labour-intensive segments of Japanese industry began to migrate to these countries. Japan assumed the role of the principal driver of economic growth in Asia. The late Saburo Okita, who was an economist and Japanese foreign minister, popularised the well-known “flying geese theory of development”, with Japanese investment triggering growth in stages to a second layer and a third layer of Asian countries. South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong belonged to the first layer benefiting from a large flow of Japanese capital and technology, followed by Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. Japan was described as the leading goose, followed in a staggered formation by the other geese in Asia. China was also a major beneficiary of Japanese outward flows, and capital and technology but was not included in the hierarchical “flying geese” formation. It was regarded as a separate category in its own right. There was no interest in India. In a conversation this writer had in 1987 with Okita, the latter was dismissive of India as an investment destination, claiming that its culture of doing business was very different from the rest of Asia. He added that for Japan Asia stopped at the borders of Myanmar, and Asia, thus defined, would remain its principal political and economic theatre. It is remarkable that within two decades, a Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, would stand in the Indian Parliament in 2007 and speak of the “confluence” of the Indian and Pacific Oceans and India’s centrality in this Indo-Pacific space.