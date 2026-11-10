What China's nuclear turn means for India

E ven through the Galwan clash in 2020 and the long standoff in eastern Ladakh, nuclear weapons stayed in the shadows of India-China relations. There was no nuclear

sabre-rattling.

The reason was mutual restraint. India and China, two nuclear powers with broadly similar doctrines, had both declared a policy of “no first use” (NFU) — China in 1964 and India in 1998. Both lived with large gaps against bigger arsenals: China against the United States (US) and the Soviet Union/Russia, and India against China and Pakistan combined. Warheads were kept apart from missiles. Survivability, not speed, was the guarantee. The result was a quiet balance.