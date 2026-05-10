Conflict zone: Pakistan-Afghanistan

T he escalation of the long-standing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan to “open war” in February, heightened regional instability and hostilities between the two countries. Pakistan launched airstrikes on Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant bases in eastern Afghanistan. Pakistan accuses Taliban-led Afghanistan of sheltering the terrorist group after the United States’ (US) withdrawal from the country in 2021. This is the first time that both countries are engaged in sustained and overt military operations against each other, named as Operation Ghazab Lil Haq by Pakistan.

The conflict features a distinctive asymmetric and conventional warfare. Pakistan boasts of a technological edge with aerial power, armour, and precision artillery.