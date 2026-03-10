CONFLICT ZONE: Yemeni civil war A drone-and-missile theatre Blueprint Bureau

1/5 The STC forces execute an operation against Saudi-PLC coalition in Abyan, Yemen, in December 2025 (Photo: Reuters) Yemen’s 11-year-long civil conflict initiated by Iran-backed Houthis witnessed a dramatic turning point over January and late last year, as the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-backed separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), launched a massive offensive across southern Yemen.

2/5 An STC’s military police unit guards a patrol vehicle mounted with a heavy machine gun in Aden, Yemen, in January (Photo: Reuters) Supported by Saudi Arabia, the new Yemeni government — the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) coalition — retaliated with airstrikes on Mukalla port, targeting a UAE weapons shipment. This triggered the UAE’s withdrawal from Yemen and the STC’s sudden collapse, ushering in a shift from a three-way tussle to a two-player fight — the Houthis in the north and the PLC in the south of Yemen.

3/5 Israel’s F-15 Eagle fighter, which hit Houthi infrastructure in Sanna, Yemen, in September 2025 (Photo: IDF) The conflict visibly encapsulates modern asymmetric warfare. The Houthis’ guerrilla tactics, long-range strike abilities, and indigenous reverse-engineering are fuelled by Iranian weapons. Some recent United Nations (UN) reports said the Houthis’ have a sophisticated regional smuggling network and a thriving illicit arms market, with the proliferation of dual-use components in the group’s arsenal. Over 60 per cent of all Houthi strikes have been categorised as remote violence, dominated by drones, including jet-powered and with first-person views, and missiles, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data.

4/5 Iranian ballistic missile parts, smuggled in a fishing boat to the Houthis in Yemen, were caught in 2025 (Photo: US Department of Justice) Contrastingly, the Saudi-PLC boasts a high-technology Western-supplied arsenal, bolstered by the Royal Saudi Air Force’s fighter jets. The lead picture features the STC forces executing the military operation in Abyan, Yemen, in December 2025. The second picture showscases the STC’s heavy machine gun, likely to be a Soviet-made DShK model, in Aden, in January. The third picture presents the Israel Defense Forces’ F-15 Eagle fighter, which targeted the Houthi capital, Sanaa, in September 2025. The fourth picture shows Iranian weapons, including ballistic missile parts, smuggled to the Houthis, which were caught by the United States in 2025. The last picture reveals the guns of Houthi supporters in Sanaa, last year. The small arms are possibly variants of Soviet-era and Chinese rifles.