'Distribution of power in Asia is bipolar, not multipolar'

Susannah Patton tells Mohammad Asif Khan that Asia remains fundamentally bipolar, dominated by the United States and China, even as India emerges as a major power.

What is the Asia Power Index, and why does it matter in understanding the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific?

Asia Power Index is a really unique research product that the Lowy Institute, a think tank based in Sydney, first launched in 2018. What the index aims to do is to compare the comprehensive national power of 27 countries in Asia, so from as far west as Pakistan through south and southeast Asia, including the United States (US), Russia, and Australia, to compare which country is the most powerful.

Because many traditional assessments of comprehensive national power really only looked at a couple of things, namely the size of the economy and the size of the armed forces. And so what the Asia Power Index tried to do was to provide a much more modern and contemporary assessment of relative national power. And it’s important to bear in mind that one of the reasons why this is so important is because there are very contested views about which country is the most powerful and by what margin. When I’m talking about the Asia Power Index, I often compare and contrast very conflicting headlines that we see about, for example, the US power. Is it in terminal decline? Is the US still an unquestioned superpower?

To what extent is China on a trajectory to overtake or rival the US? These are the questions which scholars, analysts and everyday people really heavily contest, which is also the case when it comes to questions about India's regional role too. So the Asia Power Index provides a really unique perspective in actually bringing data to bear. So we use more than 130 quantitative indicators, about half our own research and half are drawn from international sources. So it’s a very, very unique research publication. India has crossed the 40 points mark for the first time (on the Asia Power Index) and is now classified as a major power. What were the creed drivers behind this shift in 2025?

I think it’s important to maybe just take a step back and reflect very briefly on the overall dynamics that we see in the Asia Power Index, because the broad picture ever since 2018 has been that the US and China are a long way ahead of any other countries in Asia. Japan and India are kind of in that next tier of powers, but a considerable margin separates these countries from the US and China. And that’s why we describe the distribution of power in Asia as bipolar rather than multipolar. And maybe that’s something we can come back to and talk more about because I think it’s an important question for India’s strategy.

But that’s the broad picture that we see things as being largely bipolar. However, when it comes to India, there has been a positive trend in terms of its comprehensive power, not just this year, but over the last few years as well. In the 2024 edition of the Asia Power Index, India overtook Japan to become the third-ranked power in Asia. And then last year, India reached that threshold, which we defined for a major power, which is also a significant milestone. So what are the drivers for India’s improved performance in the Index? I would say economic growth is really fundamental, and the fact that India has a more positive economic trajectory than, say, Japan, which faces long-term demographic challenges, is one reason why India’s power has grown in the Index.

I think some of the other things which play into India’s growing power in the Index would also be our measure for diplomatic influence. Diplomatic influence is one of the eight measures of influence which we look at and India has recorded quite a steady growth in its diplomatic influence which is based on both quantitative measures looking at, for example, the size of India’s diplomatic network, membership of regional organisations and groupings, but also expert qualitative assessments of Indian diplomacy, which is an input into our data. We do a survey every year, and expert assessments of India have become more positive over the last few years, which suggests that, in the aggregate, India’s foreign policy is seen as being quite effective.

So that is one important driver. Defence networks and partnerships, of course. India, as a non-aligned country that doesn’t have alliances, will never score as highly for that measure as some other countries that do participate in alliances. But India has also seen positive growth in its score for defence networks. Economic relationships are an area where India has struggled historically in the Index. Economic relationships look at things like trade and investment patterns between the Asia Power Index countries. And of course, India is not a member of as many regional free trade agreements as some other countries, but there are also some positive dynamics there as well, including increased inbound investment into India as a destination, which is, of course, about India's competitiveness as an investment and manufacturing base, but also the size of India's domestic market.

So those things are quite positive for India’s score in the Index as well. I think with all of these things, there’s never necessarily one single simple reason why India’s score has been improving, but rather it’s about a mix of the many, many factors which we take into account for our Index. India scores strongly on economic capability, as you said, and future resources, but still shows a negative power gap. Why does this mismatch between resources and influence persist? There are a few things to mention when it comes to the concept of the power gap, which may be just to explain for your listeners when we look at the scores that countries have in the Asia Power Index.

We’re looking both at countries’ resources as well as their influence, meaning what they do with what they have. And then we measure the interplay between those two things to describe the existence of a power gap for some countries. So some countries are overperformers, like Japan, which has influence that exceeds what we would expect based on its resources, and some countries are underperformers, meaning that based on their resources, we would expect them to have more influence in Asia than they (actually) do. India is in that latter category of underperformers. So why is that? I think one very simple methodological reason is that India’s focus is quite global and also looks (it’s) west as well as looks east.

As I mentioned, when I set out the geographic scope of our Index, it really only goes as far west as Pakistan. (It) doesn’t go into some of the more distant, for example, eastern Africa, Indian Ocean areas or parts of Central Asia where India may have a strong level of engagement. So that means that we could be missing some of India’s diplomatic activity. So that’s one kind of very simple reason. What I would say a bigger reason (for the power gap) is that very large countries like India with a really big population also have a tendency to look inwards and to have a domestic focus simply because very large populist countries have big welfare needs for their population.

(Power gap) is often seen as a resource, but it’s also, of course, a burden, and so that’s something which we see for other sorts of large population countries like Indonesia as well in our Index that it tends not to project outwards as much as, say a small country like Singapore. It’s sort of hard to get your head around this, but Singapore is a country with much more limited domestic requirements, and so therefore it can spend a greater proportion of its wealth on outward projection, whether in a defence, a diplomatic or an economic sense. So that’s another set of factors why India has tended to have that negative power gap. And I guess finally, there are some interrelated factors as well.

I mentioned that India tends not to perform well in economic relationships. I think that’s a persistent characteristic of India’s engagement with many other countries in Asia, (as) it’s quite wary about those trade and investment relationships, which we generally consider to be a positive. Whereas, from some of the discussions that I’ve had with Indian scholars and analysts, there’s sometimes a tendency in India to actually see the idea of having deep economic connections with, say, Southeast Asia or with China as a source of vulnerability. So that may also be something which constrains India’s economic engagement, which is one of the dimensions of influence that we look at.

Likewise, I already alluded for defence networks, India is never going to score as highly as some other countries, like, for example, Japan and South Korea, which are very plugged in not just in the US alliance but also to regional partnerships with other countries. Those are some of the factors which contribute to the negative power gap. There’s an interesting question about when it comes to the negative power gap, how do you characterize that because on the one hand you can view it in a glass half empty or a negative way and say this means that India is underperforming but you can also look at it in a more positive way and say that India still has a lot of latent potential to increase its influence in Asia.

As you rightly pointed out, India’s weakest areas remain defence networks. I want to know how important regional partnerships are, especially in South Asia, and how to close this gap? Yeah, I think defence networks are definitely an important area of the Index. We look at that really on two sides. So we look at countries that have alliance partnerships, which of course India doesn’t, but we also look at what we call regional defence diplomacy, so the existence of defence partnerships, combined military exercises, defence dialogues and so on. We see those as being quite important. And you know, clearly, the US is still the country which is by far the most active when it comes to those types of regional defence diplomacy.

Australia is also another country which performs really strongly there. And I think those exercises and defence dialogues are often really valued by other countries. One interesting finding which we uncovered when we did a specific analysis on Southeast Asia as opposed to South Asia. So these findings really only apply to India’s relationships with the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, but we did a deep dive on some of these defence diplomacy dynamics last year. One thing that we found was that India often has a tendency to establish formal partnerships or defence agreements or to initiate new types of dialogues, but sometimes the follow-through on those mechanisms can be lacking.

That is one factor which may also constrain India’s ability to benefit fully from those defence partnerships. Of course, it comes down to resourcing as well because many of the most common types of engagements that we see in Southeast Asia might be more on the Navy or maritime side. And I guess historically India has devoted more resources to land warfare or the army side versus the maritime. So that’s another dynamic that could also perhaps affect the resourcing of those types of initiatives. The Index shows a wide structural gap with China, and while India’s military score has improved steadily, how much do operational readiness and recent assessment factor into the Index’s military component?

So, for the military capability measurement in the Index. We really look at two sources of data. One, we simply look at the equipment inventories and the size of the armed forces of countries in Asia. Then we also do more of a qualitative survey. So we ask experts each year, not just how many tanks does the country have, which is easy to measure, but how well-maintained are they? How well trained are the soldiers and the armed forces? What level of cyber capabilities do they have, because that’s very hard to measure, also. So we get more of a qualitative viewpoint on those questions.

India’s scores for military capability have gone up modestly over the last few years, including since 2025, I think, in their expectation that there will be lessons learned from the conflict with Pakistan, which would have a positive improvement to India’s military capability. But I guess it’s also the nature of our Index that it's relative, and while India has been making some improvements, it’s nowhere near as fast as China. China is adding new capabilities, especially maritime and air warfare capabilities, each year to the Index. One question I often get asked, not just by Indian observers but by analysts from many other countries in Asia, as well, is that we’re making these investments in our defence budget (then) why does our Asia Power Index score for military capability continue to go backwards?

The answer is because it’s a relative measurement, and China’s military modernisation is really outstripping the pace of what almost anyone else in the region is doing. Over the next decade, what does India need to do to convert its potential into some state regional influence? Maybe just to finish off the thought from the previous question as well, and then to answer this question, one reality is that the capability gap with China will continue to exist. That’s a fact of life. I don’t think that will be closing anytime soon. I’m always a little bit wary about telling other countries what they should do to improve their influence because our Index is really descriptive, not prescriptive.

There are countries which score very well by doing one set of things, and there are countries which also score well by doing something quite different. But in general, I would say for India to improve its standing in the Asia Power Index, it would need continued strong economic growth, not just in the size of the economy, but also in the quality of the economy. So, looking at technological capabilities in particular as a key determinant of economic strengths, I think economic engagement, including productive trade and investment relationships with a wide range of countries in Asia, will be critical.

I do think that deeper regional partnerships with a wide range of countries in South and Southeast Asia would also strengthen India’s influence as well. However, of course, all of those things have a cost attached and some of them require political trade-offs as well, and ultimately it’s down to each country to decide what its priorities are. Of course, there are other countries which really have a power that is much more narrowly based in their own unilateral capabilities, like their own military capability. That’s obviously also a critical pathway to being a major power, and sustaining opposition as a major power is unilateral military capability and making those investments that are required for that.

From a South Asian perspective, how is India viewed, if you have to put things in a box? Is it viewed as a balancing power, an economic partner, or is it still a secondary security actor? Well, maybe I’ll talk about views in Southeast Asia, like the ASEAN countries, because that’s what I know best. I think, and this was something that we looked at in our research last year, where we tried to really deep dive into how different partners, including India, engage with Southeast Asia. There’s a strong interest in India as a partner that can help offset overreliance on China and the US. A view in that part of the world is that having more diversified strategic partnerships is really important.

India has to be a part of that because of its size. So I think that’s the very positive side, and I think there’s also interest. I mean, we’ve seen Prime Minister Modi travelling to the region (Southeast Asia). I think there’s also interest in having more diplomatic engagement, too, and there’s also been some quite high-profile signature initiatives like India’s sale of the BrahMos missiles to the Philippines. And I think other possible sales to Vietnam. So those are really tangible examples of India’s engagement, often defence industry-led. There’s still residual disappointment from the experience that Southeast Asia had of negotiating with India on the regional comprehensive economic partnership, and then India withdrew.

It was noticeable to me last year that India’s Commerce Minister (Piyush Goyal) made some negative public comments about Southeast Asia. I think he called Southeast Asia China’s B team. That was a very striking comment, and I guess really reaffirms the fact that there is maybe a disconnect between India and Southeast Asia when it comes to economic issues. So there’s a strong interest in doing more. The other point that I would make about India’s presence in Southeast Asia, though, is that it is quite variable across the region. So, for a neighbouring country like Myanmar, (which) is probably the country where India's influence is the most important.