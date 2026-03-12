Australia deploys Wedgetail radar aircraft to the Gulf amid Iran war

T he Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has deployed its early-warning aircraft to the Persian Gulf to detect drones and missiles, amid the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel and Iran. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the planned deployment of the E-7A Wedgetail, an airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft operated by the RAAF, to the Middle East during a press conference on Tuesday. The surveillance aircraft will support airspace monitoring amid regional tensions. The RAAF currently operates a fleet of six Wedgetail aircraft, which serve as Australia’s primary airborne early-warning and command platforms. The move comes amid a surge in Iranian missile and drone activity targeting Gulf states and commercial infrastructure across the region. Several Middle Eastern countries, including the United Arab Emirates, have faced waves of drones and rockets, forcing air defence systems to intercept large numbers of incoming threats.

Australia has sent the Wedgetail to help monitor airspace over the Persian Gulf and coordinate defensive responses. The deployment is initially planned for about four weeks and is being described by Australian officials as strictly a defensive contribution. Why E-7A Wedgetail? The Wedgetail is not a fighter aircraft but a flying command and surveillance platform, which is built on a modified Boeing 737 airliner. It carries a powerful active electronically scanned array radar mounted on top of the fuselage. This radar can track aircraft, drones and missiles over vast distances while simultaneously coordinating responses from fighters and surface-to-air missile systems. In practical terms, the aircraft functions as a mobile command centre in the sky, capable of monitoring millions of square kilometres of airspace in flight.

One of the main reasons the aircraft is valuable in the current conflict environment is its ability to detect low-flying drones and cruise missiles that may evade traditional ground radar systems. Iran has increasingly relied on long-range drones such as Shahed-type loitering munitions and other unmanned systems to strike targets across the Gulf. These drones often fly at low altitude and have small radar cross-sections, making them difficult to detect until they are relatively close to their targets. By flying at high altitude above the Gulf, the Wedgetail extends the radar horizon and can spot these threats earlier, giving security forces more time to intercept them.

Another reason for the deployment is the reported damage or limitations of some regional ground-based radar infrastructure following recent attacks. Satellite imagery indicates that an AN/TPY-2 radar was destroyed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, as later confirmed by a US official. The radar, a key component of the US THAAD missile defence system, plays a crucial role in detecting and tracking incoming ballistic missile threats and is expected to affect regional air and missile defence coverage. Airborne early warning aircraft can compensate for these gaps by providing wide-area surveillance and sharing targeting data with allied fighter aircraft or missile batteries on the ground. In effect, the Wedgetail acts as the “eyes in the sky” for the entire defensive network operating across the Persian Gulf.