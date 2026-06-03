Australia to buy used submarines from the US under the AUKUS security pact

I n a deviation from the earlier parameters of the deal, Australia will now only buy three in-service Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines from the United States (US) under the AUKUS agreement.

According to the initial deal, Australia was set to receive two used Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines from the US, plus one new model as early as 2032.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and his Australian and British counterparts Richard Marles and John Healey, respectively announced the new amendment during the Shangri-La Dialogue defence summit in Singapore last week, according to USNI News.

Marles said the decision to change the parameters was made to simplify Australia’s future submarine operations. He said three used submarines will be a simpler and more cost- effective pathway to acquiring three Virginias. The overall cost savings would be minor but welcome.