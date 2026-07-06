China hints at sixth-generation fighter jet in official video: Report

C hina's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly for the first time hinted at its sixth-generation fighter jet in a promotional video. The four-minute video, released by the PLA on Sunday to commemorate the Y-20 strategic transport aircraft, features two Airmen discussing an aerial refuelling mission. As two PLA airmen discussed “Liu Ye” or Master Six, a nickname for China's H-6 strategic bomber, one of them also referred to "Xiao Liu" or Little Six. Moments later, a tailless aircraft with a distinctive diamond-shaped planform flashes past the cockpit window, a design widely associated with the unofficially named J-36 prototype, Bloomberg reported.

It marks the first time the PLA hinted at its next-generation fighter programme, which until now was only seen through unverified photographs and videos shared on Chinese social media following alleged test flights in late 2024, according to Bloomberg. China's Ministry of National Defense has not commented on the aircraft or officially confirmed the existence of either of its sixth-generation fighter projects. According to Bloomberg, experts believe China is simultaneously developing two advanced fighter prototypes. The larger aircraft, unofficially known as the J-36, is linked to Chinese aerospace conglomerate AVIC Chengdu Aircraft. It features a tailless diamond-wing configuration designed to reduce radar signatures while increasing internal fuel and weapons capacity. The second prototype, commonly referred to as the J-50, is believed to have a smaller tailless layout resembling the Greek letter lambda.

Sixth-generation combat aircraft are expected to represent a major leap over existing fifth-generation fighters such as the United States’ (US) F-35 Lightning II and China's J-20. These aircraft are expected to combine enhanced stealth, longer operational range, powerful propulsion systems, advanced sensor fusion, artificial intelligence-assisted mission management and the ability to operate alongside autonomous unmanned combat drones. The US Air Force is developing the F-47 under its Next Generation Air Dominance programme and aims for first official test flight by 2028, while prototypes are believed to have begun as early as 2020, according to Bloomberg. The US Navy is also pursuing its carrier-based F/A-XX programme.