DRDO's RudraM-II test puts spotlight on India's radar-hunting missiles

The successful test of the indigenous RudraM-II air-to-surface missiles by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) has drawn attention to the specialised class of weapons that play a crucial role in modern warfare — anti-radiation missiles (ARMs).
The test was conducted on Tuesday under extreme release conditions, and the missile accurately struck a predefined target, validating critical subsystems and mission parameters. It was launched from the IAF’s SU-30 MKI jet, according to a statement by the defence ministry.
What is an ARM?
The term “radiation” in this context should not be confused with nuclear or radioactive radiation. It refers to radio-frequency electromagnetic waves transmitted by radar systems for surveillance, target tracking and missile guidance.
These missiles are designed to detect, track and destroy enemy radar systems by zeroing in on the electromagnetic signals emitted by those radars.
These ARMs, using passive seekers, lock onto the emissions and follow them back to their source, enabling them to strike radar installations, air-defence batteries and command-and-control nodes. It helps destroy the platforms that form the backbone of an adversary's air-defence networks and can degrade the ability to detect and engage incoming aircraft.
In air warfare, radar networks act as the eyes and ears of an air-defence system, using ground-based systems to detect incoming aircraft and guide surface-to-air missiles and defensive responses.
Destroying or suppressing these radar sites can create gaps in an adversary’s air-defence shield, enabling aircraft and other platforms to operate with reduced risk.
Types of missions
These missions are known as suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD) and destruction of enemy air defences (DEAD) when the objective is the physical destruction of air-defence assets by using conventional precision-guided munitions — such as satellite-guided bombs — to completely destroy the radar vehicles, missile launchers, and command bunkers.