DRDO's RudraM-II test puts spotlight on India's radar-hunting missiles

T he successful test of the indigenous RudraM-II air-to-surface missiles by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) has drawn attention to the specialised class of weapons that play a crucial role in modern warfare — anti-radiation missiles (ARMs).

The test was conducted on Tuesday under extreme release conditions, and the missile accurately struck a predefined target, validating critical subsystems and mission parameters. It was launched from the IAF’s SU-30 MKI jet, according to a statement by the defence ministry.

What is an ARM?

The term “radiation” in this context should not be confused with nuclear or radioactive radiation. It refers to radio-frequency electromagnetic waves transmitted by radar systems for surveillance, target tracking and missile guidance.