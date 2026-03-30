From design to production; All about South Korea's KF-21 fighter aircraft

S outh Korea has inducted an indigenous airpower capability with the rollout of the first series-production KF-21 Boramae fighter jet last week, developed by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI). The milestone marks the transition from prototype testing to full-scale production, with deliveries to the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) expected to begin this year. President Lee Jae Myung framed the aircraft as a symbol of strategic autonomy, stating that the KF-21 “protects peace with our own technology and will” at the rollout ceremony. “The KF-21 fighter jets, designed with our own technology and built with our own hands, are finally being rolled out,” he added. “This fighter jet embodies the fervent aspirations for self-reliant defence that we have dreamed of for more than half a century,” Lee said during the ceremony held at the KAI headquarters in Sacheon, 296 kilometers southeast of the capital, Seoul.

What is the KF-21 Boramae? KF-21 Boramae is designed as a 4.5-generation multirole fighter between fourth-generation aircraft and future fifth-generation stealth platforms. The aircraft adopts a “semi-stealth” approach featuring reduced radar visibility combined with external weapon carriage for greater payload flexibility rather than having a full stealth airframe. According to The War Zone, a US-based defence publication, the aircraft represents “a pragmatic balance between advanced capability and affordability,” reflecting a design philosophy focused on operational readiness and scalability. It is powered by twin General Electric F414-GE-400K afterburning turbofan engines, producing a combined 39,600 pounds of thrust, allowing a jet to reach a top speed of Mach 1.81, close to twice the speed of sound.

While initial production units use these US-designed engines, South Korea is developing an indigenous engine for future variants. Weapons, sensors and combat capability It is equipped with an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, combined with an integrated electronic warfare suite. This pairing allows for enhanced target detection, tracking, and survivability in high-threat environments. The aircraft is built around an open architecture system, allowing it to integrate a wide range of weapons and mission systems. The KF-21 is capable of carrying beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles such as the Meteor, alongside precision-guided munitions including the Korean GPS-guided glide bomb. It can carry up to 7,700 kg of payload, distributed across 10 hardpoints (six under the wings and four under the fuselage), allowing it to deploy a wide mix of weapons, sensors and fuel across the missions including air superiority, ground attack and maritime strike roles.

While the initial variant relies on external hardpoints, future upgrades are expected to move towards full stealth, incorporating internal weapon bays. In addition, planned features such as manned-unmanned teaming highlight aircraft’s alignment with next-generation warfare, where fighter jets work in coordination with drones and networked systems. Rapid development timeline The KF-21 programme's speed of development is one of the most striking aspects as initiated in 2016, the project progressed to its first prototype rollout by 2021, followed by a successful maiden flight in 2022. Within just a few years, the aircraft has progressed through testing and into series production, an achievement that highlights the efficiency of South Korea’s defence industrial ecosystem.