Ghosts of the past haunt defence FDI

I t was February 12, 1998. A P J Abdul Kalam, then secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development (DRDO) at the Ministry of Defence (MoD), had travelled to Moscow to put his signature on an inter-governmental agreement between India and the Russian Federation.

That agreement bore fruit on June 12, 2001. Not in Moscow, but off the Chandipur coast in Odisha. There the Indo-Russian BrahMos supersonic cruise missile made its first successful launch.

The pact Kalam had signed had made possible BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture (JV) between India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM). It was established with an authorised capital of $300 million — held in the ratio of 50.5 per cent by the Indian side and 49.5 per cent by the Russian side.