How Russia's liquid-fuel RS-28 Sarmat ICBM differs from other missiles

R ussia has announced that its long-delayed RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), better known in the West as “Satan-II”, will enter operational deployment by the end of this year. Strategic Missile Forces commander Sergei Karakayev reportedly informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that the launch was successful, and the mission objectives were achieved. The test launch took place from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region at 11:15 am local time on Tuesday. According to a report by US-based web publication The War Zone (TWZ), Russian President Vladimir Putin said the missile would be placed on combat duty later this year, describing the event as a “major event and unconditional success,” as cited by TWZ. The missile is expected to be deployed with the 62nd Red Banner Rocket Division in Siberia.

How is it different from other ballistic missiles? It is a next-generation heavy ICBM designed to replace the Soviet-era R-36M2 “Voevoda” missile. Unlike most modern missiles that rely on solid fuel for quicker launch readiness and easier maintenance, the Sarmat uses liquid fuel – a design choice that may appear outdated, but provides significant advantages in payload capacity, range and trajectory flexibility. TWZ stated that liquid-fuel propulsion allows for a more “capable and dynamic propulsion arrangement,” enabling heavier payloads, longer range and greater trajectory flexibility. “It has historically been difficult to keep these types of missiles in a fuelled state indefinitely, often meaning that launch crews had to go through a lengthy process of fuelling the weapon shortly before launch. However, a hydrazine-based liquid rocket fuel with nitrogen tetroxide (NTO) as the oxidizer provides a more stable, less corrosive option that allows for long-term storage of missiles in a ready state when combined,” the TWZ report said.

Russia claims the missile can travel more than 35,000 kilometres, giving it the ability to reach targets through different flight paths, including routes over the South Pole that are less monitored by existing missile defence systems. Putin said the missile can fly on both ballistic and suborbital trajectories and has a payload “four times greater than any existing Western equivalent,” according to a report by The Moscow Times. What makes this missile significant is its reported ability to support a Fractional Orbital Bombardment System (FOBS) — a cold war-era concept in which a nuclear weapon is placed into low-earth orbit before descending toward its target from unconventional trajectories.