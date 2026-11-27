I ndia is strengthening its defence engagement in West Asia through ammunition exports, military exercises and industrial collaboration. A step in this direction was the 14th meeting of the India-UAE Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) in Abu Dhabi on November 26, where the two sides agreed to accelerate co-development and co-production partnerships in next-generation defence equipment. Giving a strategic direction to the initiatives laid out in the partnership framework signed earlier this year, the two sides agreed to enhance defence ties, with focus on a wide range of areas, including industry, innovation and technology, and artificial intelligence (AI), according to a media statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

Besides this, strengthening ties in military training and maritime safety was also discussed in the meeting. The co-chairs decided to review the progress made in defence cooperation at regular intervals in the interim before the next JDCC. The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and UAE’s Under Secretary for Defence Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi. The JDCC, established in 2006 under the two countries’ defence cooperation framework, serves as an institutional mechanism to review and advance bilateral defence ties. Presence in West Asia In February 2024, state-owned Munitions India Limited signed a $225 million contract to supply artillery ammunition to Saudi Arabia through its local partner, Nadrah Trading Company. The contract was signed on the sidelines of the World Defence Show in Riyadh and marked a significant Indian defence export deal with the country.

India and Saudi Arabia have also expanded military engagements, with their inaugural joint army exercise Sada Tansik, a combination of Hindi and Urdu words translating to “Forever in Coordination”, in 2024 in Rajasthan alongside counterterrorism and security cooperation. In February 2023, UAE-based small arms manufacturer CARACAL, part of the EDGE Group, signed a technology-transfer agreement with Indian company ICOMM Tele to manufacture small arms in India. The facility was inaugurated in April last year in Hyderabad and is intended to manufacture CAR 816 and CAR 817 assault rifles and the CSR 338 sniper rifle. It also holds regular military exercises with Indian armed forces through Desert Cyclone and Desert Knight.

Oman has also emerged as an important defence partner for India, the first Gulf country to conduct joint exercises with all the three wings of India's armed forces. The two countries have strengthened cooperation through a formal defence pact, regular military exercises and operational support at strategic maritime facilities such as Duqm, which is located along the Arabian Sea. India’s Swan Defence and Heavy Industries secured an order to build a 104-metre training vessel for the Royal Navy of Oman, with delivery expected within 18 months, including a memorandum of understanding with a private defence firm to explore the co-development and localisation of drone and counter-drone systems.