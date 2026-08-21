India's Rafale demand keeps French defence exports high: Report

India’s demand for Rafale fighters helped France secure €21.24 billion ($24.86 billion) in defence export orders in 2025, with New Delhi accounting for nearly a third of the country’s total export haul.
France booked a total of €21.24 billion in new defence export orders, only slightly below the €21.59 billion recorded a year earlier, according to the French Ministry of the Armed Forces’ 2026 report to the Parliament, in which India accounted for about €6.9 billion of those orders.
India emerged as France’s largest defence customer in 2025, with a €6.9-billion order for 26 Rafale-Marine (M) fighter jets for the Indian Navy. The naval deal makes India the first foreign operator of the carrier-based Rafale-Marine.
The deal, signed in April 2025, included 22 single-seat and four twin-seat Rafale-M jets, along with training, simulators, weapons, equipment and logistics support. It also included technology transfer for integrating Indian weapons on the aircraft.
In 2016, the Indian Air Force ordered 36 Rafales from France.
The report said aerospace accounted for about 40 per cent of France’s defence export orders in 2025 and highlighted the importance of maintaining Rafale production to keep the production line viable.
The country also secured two Scorpène Evolved submarines for Indonesia, a fourth FDI-class Belharra frigate for Greece and several missile contracts in Europe. The orders increased 15 per cent in 2025 and accounted for about 18 per cent of total export orders.
The Rafale deal is part of a broader India-France defence relationship as the two countries agreed to expand cooperation in “co-design, co-development and co-production,” including work on fighter aircraft engines and missiles during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit earlier this year.