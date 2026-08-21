India's Rafale demand keeps French defence exports high: Report

I ndia’s demand for Rafale fighters helped France secure €21.24 billion ($24.86 billion) in defence export orders in 2025, with New Delhi accounting for nearly a third of the country’s total export haul.

France booked a total of €21.24 billion in new defence export orders, only slightly below the €21.59 billion recorded a year earlier, according to the French Ministry of the Armed Forces’ 2026 report to the Parliament, in which India accounted for about €6.9 billion of those orders.

India emerged as France’s largest defence customer in 2025, with a €6.9-billion order for 26 Rafale-Marine (M) fighter jets for the Indian Navy. The naval deal makes India the first foreign operator of the carrier-based Rafale-Marine.