Iran rebuilding drone, missile facilities faster than expected: Report

I ran has started its drone production and is rebuilding military infrastructure degraded by United States (US)-Israeli strikes “much faster than expected,” according to a CNN report, citing two officials aware of the intelligence matter. The report by a US-based news channel said US intelligence assessments indicate Iran has resumed manufacturing some military systems during the six-week ceasefire that began in April. Officials familiar with the assessment told CNN that Iran’s recovery efforts have exceeded earlier expectations. Iran is also working to restore missile launch infrastructure and rebuild key sections of its military-industrial base damaged during the conflict. The development comes after weeks of intense fighting between Iran, Israel and the US, during which Iranian military sites, missile facilities and drone infrastructure were targeted in coordinated strikes. The early assessments had reportedly suggested that Iran would take years to fully restore some capabilities.

However, intelligence officials now believe Iran has managed to revive parts of its drone production network. One official quoted by CNN reportedly said Iran’s rebuilding effort was progressing “much faster than estimated.” While restarting production of different components may vary, estimates indicate that Iran could fully reconstitute its drone attack capability in six months, said a US official cited in CNN report. “The Iranians have exceeded all timelines the IC (intelligence) had for reconstitution,” the US official said. Iran’s degraded capability The recent US intelligence reports suggest that the war was able to degrade Iran’s military capability but not destroy them completely. The report suggests Iranians bracing the long-term impact of war and quickly working on restoring the capability. Earlier, US Central Command commander Admiral Brad Cooper said on Tuesday that Iran’s capability has been largely eliminated.