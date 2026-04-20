Iran's missile, drone arsenal rebound despite US, Israeli strikes: Report

I ran’s missile arsenal and launcher inventory have rebounded from the levels depleted by combat use and sustained strikes by the United States (US) and Israel, recovering from where they stood at the time of the April 8 two-week ceasefire, according to a recent The New York Times report, citing US intelligence assessments. At the time of the ceasefire, Iran is understood to have retained only about half of its missile launchers. In the days that followed, however, it reportedly recovered around 100 systems that had been effectively buried within underground facilities after the US and Israeli strikes targeted and collapsed their access points, bringing its operational inventory back to roughly 60 per cent of pre-war levels.

These launchers were a central focus of the strike campaign, with attacks aimed not only at the systems themselves, but at sealing tunnel entrances and access routes, thereby trapping launchers inside hardened underground sites and rendering them temporarily inaccessible. Israeli intelligence estimates cited in media reports placed Iran’s launcher inventory at around 470 at the outset of the war on February 28. This would suggest that, if US intelligence assessments hold, Iran may now have access to roughly 280 launchers. Iran's missile arsenal As of April 18, Iran was also reported to be excavating missile stockpiles that had been buried under rubble following strikes on its underground bunkers and depots. Once these recovery efforts are completed, Iran could regain access to as much as 70 per cent of its pre-war missile arsenal, according to US intelligence estimates. Pre-war assessments had placed Iran’s ballistic missile inventory at around 2,900 projectiles. This suggests that Iran could soon have access to roughly 2,000 missiles.