Israel braces for renewed strikes after US attacks Iran in a row

I srael is preparing for the possibility that fighting with Iran could resume, as its security establishment is reportedly on high alert after the United States (US) carried out a second consecutive night of airstrikes against Iranian military targets. The fresh strikes, exchanged between the US and Iran, have raised concern that efforts to stabilise the region may collapse. According to The Times of Israel, Israeli officials believe renewed hostilities remain a possibility despite ongoing diplomatic efforts. The report said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is preparing contingency plans amid concerns that Iran could retaliate directly or through its regional proxies if the situation continues to escalate.

The latest developments came as the US military launched what it described as “self-defense strikes” against Iran for the second night in a row. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation targeted Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems and air defence sites across the country. According to CENTCOM, the strikes were carried out in response to Iran’s “unwarranted and continued aggression”. Iranian media reported explosions across southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, an area that has witnessed repeated military activity in recent days. Iran has threatened to target vessels transiting the strategic waterway if attacks continue, adding to concerns over maritime security and global energy supplies.