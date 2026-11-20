T he defence ministry on Wednesday signed a Rs 1,976.40-crore contract with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for the “upgradation and obsolescence management” of the Barak point defence missile system deployed on Indian naval warships. Signed under other capital procurement procedures, the deal covers the ageing system’s hardware and software to keep it operationally useful against incoming aerial threats. This helps the Indian Navy maintain a crucial layer of shipborne air defence as it develops and inducts indigenous alternatives. Barak missile system The Barak-1 is a ship-based surface-to-air missile (SAM) system that protects naval vessels against incoming aerial threats such as hostile aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles. It is particularly effective against sea-skimming missiles that fly at low altitudes close to the water surface to evade detection.

It is a point-defence system, meaning it primarily intends to protect the individual warship on which it is installed, rather than provide air defence over a large area. Barak-1 is part of a warship’s layered air defence, offering an additional line of protection against threats that penetrate its wider defensive perimeter. It uses a vertical-launch arrangement, allowing missiles to be fired upwards without having to turn the launcher towards an approaching threat, giving 360-degree coverage around the vessel with a reported range of about 10-12 kilometres. It integrates surveillance and fire-control sensors with a command-and-control unit to detect, track and engage incoming targets.

Crucial upgrade India acquired the Barak-1 system in 2000 following the Kargil War against Pakistan in 1999 to strengthen the protection of military platforms against aerial threats. It has been deployed on multiple frontline naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier and several classes of destroyers and frigates. The upgrade will keep the existing systems operationally useful as their electronics, hardware and software age. Obsolescence management involves addressing outdated components that may become difficult to manufacture, replace or maintain. The defence ministry did not disclose the specific technical changes, revised interception range, number of ships covered or implementation timeline. Apart from the Barak-1, India also operates Barak-8, an advanced medium-to-long-range SAM system jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and IAI. The jointly developed version of the missile provides a wider air defence shield against fighter aircraft, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles and anti-ship missiles.