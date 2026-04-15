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Minehunters move to Hormuz as US forces six vessels to return amid blockade

The blockade, ordered by US President Donald Trump, has effectively halted maritime trade to and from Iran

2 min read
Updated On: Apr 15 2026 | 3:53 PM IST
Martand Mishra
US President Donald Trump, West Asia, Strait of Hormuz, US Iran tensions

US Navy guided-missile destroyers deployed during the blockade of Iranian ports. (Photo: CENTCOM/X)

Amid the naval blockade of the Iranian ports, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has claimed that no ships breached the cordon in the first 24 hours, while reports suggest a small number of vessels may have transited the Strait.
 
The blockade, ordered by President Donald Trump, has effectively halted maritime trade to and from Iran, forcing multiple vessels to turn back after approaching restricted waters.
 
The Command stated that no unauthorised ships breached the blockade in its initial phase, forcing at least six vessels to reverse course.
 
“More than 10,000 US sailors, marines, and airmen along with over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft are executing the mission to blockade ships entering and departing Iranian ports. During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the US blockade and six merchant vessels complied with direction from US forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman,” CENTCOM said in a post on X. 
 
The operation involved around 15 naval assets, including an aircraft carrier, amphibious assault ships, dock landing and transport ships and guided-missile destroyers. These assets are backed by land -and sea-based fighter aircraft, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, refuelling aircraft, and unmanned aerial systems to maintain persistent domain awareness.

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However, a report by the US-based web publication The War Zone (TWZ) indicates that while the blockade is largely holding, some ships have still transited through the Strait of Hormuz under limited or controlled circumstances.

US Navy to clear mines in Hormuz

The blockade, which applies to all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, is enforced across the entire Iranian coastline, though non-Iran-bound vessels are officially permitted to navigate through the Strait of Hormuz.
 
The US began mine countermeasure operations in the region over the weekend. According to a separate report by TWZ, a pair of US Navy minesweepers, including Avenger-class mine-countermeasure ships, are heading toward West Asia from Japan, which are likely under the CENTCOM’s area of operations.
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Written By :

Martand Mishra

Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

In this article : US President TrumpIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsWest Asia

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