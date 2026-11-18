T he Indian Navy on Wednesday marked 50 years of its Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance (LRMR) operations, commemorating five decades of airborne surveillance over the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), ranging from the Lockheed Super Constellation to the Boeing P-8I aircraft. According to a media statement by the Ministry of Defence, the milestone coincides with the 50th anniversary of Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 312, known as the Albatross, which was commissioned on November 18, 1976, at INS Hansa in Goa with five Super Constellation aircraft transferred from the Indian Air Force. The navy took up LRMR following the 1971 war, recognising the need for land-based aircraft that could help ships and helicopters monitor the IOR.

An INAS is an aviation unit of the Indian Navy responsible for operating and maintaining aircraft for maritime surveillance, reconnaissance, anti-submarine warfare, maritime strike, search and rescue and logistics missions. Each squadron operates a designated fleet of aircraft, helicopters, or unmanned aerial systems, depending on its role. These units operate from naval air stations and aircraft carriers to support at-sea operations and protect the country's maritime interests. The Super Constellation, originally developed by United States-based aircraft manufacturer Lockheed, was a four-engine long-range transport aircraft adapted for maritime patrol and surveillance. Its induction marked the beginning of the navy's dedicated long-range airborne reconnaissance operations.

It also helped with the induction of the Soviet-origin Ilyushin Il-38 in 1977, which strengthened maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, which involve detecting, tracking and countering hostile submarines using aircraft, ships and specialised sensors. In 1988, the navy inducted another Soviet-origin Tupolev Tu-142M, into INAS 312. The aircraft extended maritime surveillance reach across the IOR, allowing the navy to monitor larger stretches of ocean for longer durations. An upgrade came in 2013 with the induction of the P-8I into INAS 312 at INS Rajali, Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu. Developed by US aerospace major Boeing specifically for Indian maritime requirements, the P-8I is a long-range multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft equipped for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, anti-submarine warfare and strike missions.