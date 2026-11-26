National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasised the need for closer cooperation among Indian Ocean littoral states during his address at the 8th National Security Advisers' Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave in Male.
Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Doval related the formation of the grouping to two of India's policies. He described the conclave as “the intersection between our neighbourhood's first approach and our Mahasagar vision.”
Mahasagar is the name of India’s extended maritime doctrine that focuses on security, growth, and sustainable development in the global south. It stands for “mutual and holistic advancement for security and growth across regions”.
It was launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2025 while visiting Mauritius, following up on the Indian initiative of Sagar (security and growth for all in the region), which was launched in 2015.
About the conclave
The Conclave was established in 2020 as India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives broadened their trilateral maritime cooperation dialogue. In March 2022, Mauritius and in July 2024, Bangladesh became members of the organisation. The members signed the Charter and Memorandum of Establishment of the Secretariat based in Colombo on August 30, 2024.
The group’s activities are conducted along five pillars, which include maritime safety and security; countering terrorism and radicalisation; trafficking and transnational organised crime; cyber security and protection of critical infrastructure; humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Doval said that the group now had its own secretariat and a secretary-general.
The meeting was attended by national security advisers and delegations from the Maldives, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while Australia and Malaysia were invited as guest countries. Member nations have signed a joint declaration on their common position in accordance with the agreed minutes. The meeting will continue for three days from November 24 to 26.