N ational Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasised the need for closer cooperation among Indian Ocean littoral states during his address at the 8th National Security Advisers' Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave in Male.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Doval related the formation of the grouping to two of India's policies. He described the conclave as “the intersection between our neighbourhood's first approach and our Mahasagar vision.”

Mahasagar is the name of India’s extended maritime doctrine that focuses on security, growth, and sustainable development in the global south. It stands for “mutual and holistic advancement for security and growth across regions”.

It was launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2025 while visiting Mauritius, following up on the Indian initiative of Sagar (security and growth for all in the region), which was launched in 2015.