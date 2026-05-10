Pakistan's mediation belies India's claims of its isolation

T he first round of peace talks between the United States (US) and Iran to end the war in West Asia was held on April 11 and 12 in Islamabad, Pakistan. While inconclusive, the fact that Pakistan hosted the most significant direct engagement between the countries in decades thrust it into the spotlight. It was also credited with backchannel efforts that culminated in a two-week ceasefire on April 8. By then, the 40-day war, pitting the US and Israel against Iran, had already claimed more than 4,000 lives and triggered a global energy shock.

The world breathed a sigh of relief when US President Donald Trump announced that he had agreed to the truce, less than 90 minutes before his deadline to destroy Iran’s “civilisation” was set to expire. Trump publicly acknowledged Pakistan’s role, saying he had agreed to the ceasefire “based on conversations” with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.