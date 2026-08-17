Russia's new drone bases near Nato territory raise threat across Europe

R ussia is building a network of military facilities close to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) territory, raising fears that it could deploy long-range attack drones against targets deep inside the member countries, according to an investigation by UK-based newspaper The Telegraph. The investigation identified 10 Russian bases with newly built launch pads for advanced Iranian-modelled Shahed-type drones. Almost 59 new launch rails have been identified across sites along the border with Belarus and Ukraine, including around 20 extended rails designed for the launch of new longer-range variants, according to the report. Seven of the 10 sites, identified in the report, have already been used during recent Russian attacks on Kyiv, indicating that the network is already being used by Moscow’s ongoing drone campaign against Ukraine.

The significance of these bases lies in Russia’s rapid evolution of Shahed-derived drones, with the latest Geran-4 and Geran-5 variants reportedly capable of travelling nearly 620 miles while carrying a 90-kilogram payload. The long range would put Warsaw within reach of the newly established Russian launch sites. While there is no indication that Russia is preparing to attack Poland, the ability to strike deep into Nato territory gives Russia a significant new stand-off capability in any future conflict. The Kremlin has also claimed that older, slower versions could reach Britain, although such an attack would likely face interception.

The bases are being developed in different ways, as some have been created by repurposing existing military installations and civilian airports, while others involve launch facilities carved directly into the Russian countryside. The satellite imagery analysed by DroneSec, a drone intelligence firm, revealed growing drone-storage infrastructure, with one location reportedly capable of holding more than 1,000 drones at a time. Additional launch rails are being constructed at several sites, suggesting that Russia intends to expand the number of drones that can be launched from these locations. These strikes are being supplied by drone-production facilities across Russia, including the Alabuga special economic zone, which has emerged as a major centre for Russian production of Shahed-type drones and is reportedly producing about 6,000 units a year.