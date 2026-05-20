Russia's new fifth-generation twin-seater Su-57D completes maiden flight

R ussian new twin-seat variant of the Sukhoi Su-57D “Felon” stealth fighter has completed its maiden flight, marking a major development in the evolution of the multirole fifth-generation combat aircraft programme According to its manufacturer, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Sukhoi Design Bureau’s chief test pilot Sergei Bogdan took the aircraft to the skies. The take-off proceeded as scheduled, in accordance with the flight mission requirements. According to a report by The War Zone (TWZ), the aircraft has the overall design of the baseline Su-57 but incorporates an elongated cockpit section to accommodate a second crew member seated behind the pilot. The two-seat configuration is expected to support a wider range of operational roles, including long-range strike missions, complex battlefield management and potential unmanned teaming operations involving drones and loyal wingman systems.

Accommodating a second crew required several changes in the cockpit redesign and some internal rearrangement involving avionics bays, fuel storage and mission systems. However, changes in the jet's outer mold-line will have a negligible impact on the aircraft's stealth and performance. "Flight tests of the prototype two-seat fifth-generation Su-57 fighter have begun. This aircraft, developed proactively by our aircraft manufacturers, will boast unique combat capabilities, as well as the functionality of a trainer and combat control aircraft," said Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov. "We continue to work on improving and expanding the functionality of our most advanced fifth-generation aircraft system. I am confident that the two-seat version of the aircraft will significantly contribute to its success in international markets," said Vadim Badekha, chief executive officer, UAC.