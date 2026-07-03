Russia used shadow fleet to carry out surveillance over European bases

R ussia is believed to have carried out many surveillance campaigns across Europe by launching unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from civilian vessels linked to its "shadow fleet," according to a new report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a UK-based global think tank. The study, titled Russia's UAV Campaign over Europe, examined about 144 drone-related incidents reported across 13 European countries between August 2024 and February 2026. According to IISS, 48 per cent sightings occurred over military bases, 18 per cent over civilian airports and 26 per cent over critical infrastructure, including ports, energy installations and industrial sites.

These sightings that occurred at night or early morning before sunrise over civilian airports resulted in their closure, the research report noted. These operations are part of coordinated intelligence gathering missions, targeting military bases, critical infrastructure and strategic assets. The study highlighted four broad objectives for Russia: assessing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) members’ air-defence response times and command structures, mapping critical military and civilian infrastructure, imposing economic and psychological costs by disrupting air traffic and normalising repeated violations of European airspace without triggering a collective military response. The report mentions last year’s incident in Denmark in September, where UAV sightings forced the closure of Copenhagen Airport for four hours, disrupting about 190 flights and stranding thousands of passengers.

The campaign was described as an airborne version of the Soviet military concept of "reconnaissance by battle," where limited incursions are used not to attack but to compel an adversary to reveal radar coverage, command procedures, interception protocols and response timelines. Germany emerged as primary target Germany recorded the highest number of incidents with a total of 58 drone sightings, followed by 25 over Belgium, 16 over Denmark, nine over the Netherlands, eight over France, and seven each in the United Kingdom and Norway. The drones appeared over several high-value military installations, including Ramstein Air Base in Germany, RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom, Volkel Air Base in the Netherlands, Kleine-Brogel Air Base in Belgium and Ile Longue, France's nuclear submarine base that has significant number of its sea-based nuclear deterrent.

The report also notes drone activity near logistics hubs supporting Ukraine, including training facilities for Patriot air-defence systems, M1 Abrams tanks and F-16 fighter aircraft, suggesting that Russia was mapping Nato’s military supply chains and reinforcement routes. Its shadow fleet has an estimated 1,300 ageing oil tankers and commercial vessels to support intelligence operations and are used primarily to bypass sanctions applied by Western and European allies. These vessels provide covert launch platforms because they operate in international waters and manipulate or switch off their Automatic Identification System transponders to avoid real-time location and movement data and blend into normal commercial maritime traffic.