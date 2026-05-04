Satellite imagery shows China's stealth unmanned aircraft at secret base

C hina has reportedly accelerated testing of its two stealthy high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned combat aircraft, with the latest satellite imagery revealing the two systems outside their hangars at the country’s secret test base in Malan, according to The War Zone (TWZ), a US-based defence publication.

While both aircraft were first identified last year in archived Planet Labs imagery — an earth-imaging company that operates a private fleet of satellites in orbit — this is the first instance these systems have been observed simultaneously outside their hangars and on the main apron, suggesting testing of these systems at the facility.

The image also reveals a stealth fighter-like drone and a Xi’an Y-20 transport plane on the main apron, the report stated.