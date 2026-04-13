Strait of Hormuz and the US Navy's mammoth challenge of clearing mines

A s tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States (US) is now facing a formidable challenge of clearing naval mines in one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints- a task which is far from simple and straightforward. The US military is now preparing for a complex demining operation in the Strait, where Iran has reportedly deployed naval mines as part of its broader strategy to disrupt shipping and deter military intervention, according to a report by US-based newspaper The Hill. The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of global oil supplies pass, remains highly vulnerable to such asymmetric tactics.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Frank E Peterson and USS Michael Murphy were deployed near the Strait on Saturday as part of what the US Central Command (CENTCOM) described as a mission to clear sea mines laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. “Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said. A capability gap Despite its massive defence budget and global naval dominance, the US still faces a critical shortfall in mine warfare capability. The US Navy is “ill-prepared” for large-scale mine clearance operations, reflecting years of underinvestment in specialised minesweeping assets, as reported by The Christian Science Monitor, a US-based non-profit media organisation, citing experts.

The dedicated fleet of minesweeping vessels have been reduced or phased out, forcing multi-role platforms like destroyers to take on tasks they were not designed for. At the same time, clearing mines remains a slow, painstaking process requiring detection, identification and neutralisation one by one under the threat of enemy fire. These mines can be floating, tethered or buried in the seabed which makes them difficult to locate with precision. Naval mines remain among the most cost-effective instruments of maritime warfare while acting like “sleeper cells” beneath the surface - lying dormant for long periods while retaining their destructive potential, as earlier reported by Blueprint

Even a small number of mines can disrupt global shipping, not necessarily through destruction but by triggering psychological deterrence. Limited support According to The Guardian, the United Kingdom is exploring the deployment of autonomous minesweeping drones, highlighting an approach towards technology-driven solutions instead of manpower, vessel deployment. Japan is also considering participation in minesweeping operations due to its heavy reliance (about 80 per cent) on the Strait for oil, according to The Japan Times. However, its involvement is likely to depend on a ceasefire, in line with domestic legal and political constraints. The US Navy is increasingly relying on unmanned underwater drones such as the Mk 18 and other unmanned versions. These systems can scan the seabed using sonar, identify potential threats and reduce the need to send crewed vessels directly into danger zones.