Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to sign joint defence pact amid US-Iran war

T ürkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan are set to sign a joint defence agreement in Jeddah on Friday to further deepen military cooperation among the three countries amid the US-Iran war and rising tensions in the Gulf region. The agreement is expected to be formalised during a meeting of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with Field Marshal Asim Munir, Reuters reported, citing a Turkish official and regional sources familiar with the discussions. The precise commitments under the trilateral agreement, which comes after nearly a year of negotiations, have not been disclosed.

Türkiye is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), while Saudi Arabia is a United States ally in the region and one of the world's top oil exporters. Pakistan is the only nuclear-armed country among the three. Saudi-Pakistan defence pact An existing Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement was signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in September 2025, which treats an attack on either as an attack on both and encompasses “all military means”, a Saudi official previously told Reuters. The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said the Saudi-Pakistan agreement could strengthen defence, diplomatic and economic ties in the region.