UK Navy finds Chinese parts in unmanned vessels, officials deny data breach

T he United Kingdom’s (UK) Royal Navy unmanned surface vessels were found transmitting “heartbeat” signals to an internet address in China, raising concerns over foreign components and security breach in niche military equipment. The cameras installed on the Navy’s K3 Scout vessels contained components originating from China and were found communicating with a system in that country, according to a report by UK-based The Telegraph on August 9. The issue was identified during a routine cybersecurity assessment by the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD). The cameras were fitted on K3 Scout – an unmanned surface vessel developed by UK-based Kraken Technology Group – and designed for surveillance, reconnaissance and strike roles.

The K3 Scout is designed to carry a payload of up to 600 kilograms and remain operational at sea for up to 30 days. The vessels have also participated in North Atlantic Treaty Organization trials in the Baltic and have been acquired by the United States Special Operations Command. The vessels were procured as part of Project Beehive, a programme aimed at integrating uncrewed vessels with conventional naval platforms. Britain has purchased 20 K3 Scout vessels under the programme for about £12.3 million. ‘No evidence of data breach’ The issue was identified during what the MoD described as a “routine cyber vulnerability assessment”, which found that the cameras had sent a “squark”, or heartbeat communication, to a Chinese IP address.

The communications can indicate when a system is switched on and functioning properly, and may also carry information about the system’s location. “A thorough investigation found no evidence of MoD data or systems being accessed, compromised or transmitted externally,” an MoD spokesperson said, according to a report by the BBC. “Our assurance and testing processes are designed to identify and address potential vulnerabilities early, and we continue to undertake routine security activity across our systems and equipment,” the MoD added. The manufacturer said that “no sensitive information” was shared and mentioned that some third-party cameras used on the vessels contained a small number of components originating outside the UK. The company said the cameras had been supplied by a third party that had provided security assurances.