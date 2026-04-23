US efforts to clear mines in Strait of Hormuz can take six months: Pentagon

T he United States (US) is still assessing how it would undertake the large-scale mine-clearing operation in the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, even as tensions with Iran continue to disrupt maritime traffic and energy flows. According to a report by The Washington Post, a US-based publication, Pentagon officials have yet to finalise a clear operational plan to remove naval mines from the narrow waterway, with discussions ranging from the use of helicopters and drones to explosive ordnance disposal divers. The assessment was shared with lawmakers amid conflicting signals from the White House and evolving conditions on the ground. President Donald Trump recently posted on his social media platform Truth Social, claiming that “Iran, with the help of the US, has removed, or is removing, all sea mines” from the Strait. The statement itself has raised ambiguity on the situation in the Gulf and believed to be aimed at calming global markets and projecting progress.

While a temporary ceasefire allowed limited commercial shipping during the ceasefire, traffic stalled again after Iranian forces reportedly opened fire on tanker vessels and reasserted control over the Strait. Gunboats of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also fired upon two Indian-flagged merchant vessels, the Sanmar Herald and the Jag Arnav, last week in the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier intelligence assessments cited by US officials suggest that Iran could potentially disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz for up to six months using mines and other asymmetric tactics. Experts warn that such a scenario would have extensive consequences for global energy markets.

An assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency found that Iran could keep the Strait closed anywhere from one to six months, with mines being one relevant factor, according to another CNN report last month. Even the perception of a mined waterway could deter commercial shipping, said Richard Nephew, a senior researcher at Columbia University, as cited by The Washington Post. “You’re not going to have many people wanting to run that risk,” he said, adding that even partial disruption could significantly impact oil and gas flows. While mines may not completely halt maritime movement, their presence alone could render parts of the Strait effectively unusable due to insurance, safety and operational concerns.