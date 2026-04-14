US Navy starts blockade of Iranian ports with 15 warships in Hormuz

The United States (US) Navy is preparing to enforce a “blockade” targeting Iranian ports by deploying a layered naval presence in and around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.
According to a report by US-based television CNN, at least 15 US Navy ships are already positioned in the region and could be tasked with enforcing the blockade.
The blockade order would apply to all Iranian ports, both inside and outside the Strait from 10 am ET Monday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) had said.
The US Navy has deployed around 15 ships, including an aircraft carrier and destroyers in the West Asian region, according to a US official as cited by CNN.
Blockade by US Navy
The US approach is designed to specifically target vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, while allowing commercial shipping linked to other Gulf states to continue transiting the Strait. The route is important as complete closure would disrupt nearly a fifth of global oil flows.
The US forces are expected to intercept, inspect and potentially seize ships suspected of engaging in Iranian trade, thereby exerting economic pressure without triggering an immediate global supply shock.
The enforcement mechanism by the US relies on a mix of aircraft carriers and destroyers but limited to no minesweepers - a specialised naval vessel designed to clear sea mines and ensure safe passage.
Analysts also note that US minesweeping capacity alone is limited. The US Navy has already decommissioned its four specialised minesweepers that had been based in Bahrain, in the Persian Gulf, last year.
These minesweeping duties were turned over to three vessels equipped with the mine-countermeasures capability, but the location of those ships has not been disclosed. Two of them were seen in Singapore last month, noted CNN in a separate report.
The blockade, involving vessels docked in Iranian ports, may trigger a direct interference by Iranian naval forces or the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, raising the risk of direct confrontation.
The challenge for the US lies in maintaining the blockade and clearing the mines without much support from allies, while avoiding wider military escalation or disruption to global energy markets.