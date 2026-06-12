US plans to reduce military assets allocated to Nato in Europe: Report

T he United States (US) is planning a significant reduction in the aircraft and warships for operations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) in Europe, a move that could affect the group’s ability to conduct operations, according to a report by The New York Times. The report, citing two senior European officials, said it would limit Nato’s ability to launch long-range strikes, surveillance missions and rapid-response operations. The plan was to scale down the number of assets deployed over eight decades by the US to protect its European allies. It was sent to the allies in early June in a written document.

The proposed cuts come amid continued pressure from the Trump administration on European allies to shoulder a larger share of the continent’s defence spending. The report said the US intends to reduce the number of fighter aircraft earmarked for Nato missions in Europe from 150 to 100. The reductions would affect both F-16 and F-15E fighter jets that currently form a key component of Nato’s air power. In addition to the fighter aircraft, the US is reportedly planning to cut the number of maritime reconnaissance aircraft available for alliance operations from 26 to 15. It also includes withdrawing all eight aerial refuelling tanker aircraft previously assigned to support Nato missions in Europe. These tankers play a critical role in extending the operational range and endurance of allied aircraft during crises.

According to the report, the US is also considering redeploying a missile-capable submarine and an aircraft carrier currently associated with Nato contingency operations. As part of this, several warships and carrier-based aircraft could be removed, including one of the two available; the two US bomber groups assigned for Europe’s defence may be reassigned elsewhere. “While each of these cuts can be managed individually, together they represent a significant posture change and pose challenges to European deterrence readiness across the spectrum,” said Giuseppe Spatafora, of the European Union Institute for Security Studies, a Paris-based think tank cited by the newspaper. The proposed drawdown would significantly reduce Nato’s ability to conduct sustained surveillance and long-range strike operations, particularly during a major regional crisis. The report noted that the changes form part of a broader reassessment of US military commitments to Europe. The Pentagon has not revealed the timeline for the drawdown.