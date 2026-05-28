What are 'Bambi Buckets' used by the IAF to douse the Kasauli forest fire?

T he Indian Air Force (IAF), along with the army and state authorities, concluded a firefighting operation in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli after four Mi-17 V5 helicopters carried out more than 150 sorties, dropping approximately 62,500 litres of water to contain a massive forest fire threatening military and residential areas. The operation, which continued for over 27 hours, involved coordinated efforts by the IAF, army, forest department and local administration. The blaze had spread across forested slopes near the Air Force Station and rapidly intensified due to dry vegetation and strong winds. The fire erupted around 3 pm on Tuesday, following which the Army’s Kasauli Brigade launched a coordinated response operation to stop the blaze from spreading across the dense forest and rugged terrain, an official statement said on Wednesday.

IAF too, with helicopters equipped with “Bambi Buckets”, repeatedly sourced water from Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake before conducting precision drops over affected areas. Each sortie carried around 2,000 to 2,500 litres of water suspended beneath the helicopters in firefighting buckets. The operation also saw the use of Night Vision Goggle (NVG)-aided sorties, allowing helicopters to continue water-dropping missions after dark -- a capability rarely seen in conventional civilian firefighting operations. Officials said the aerial intervention played a key role in preventing the fire from spreading towards military infrastructure and nearby residential zones. What are Bambi Bucket operations? A Bambi Bucket is a collapsible aerial firefighting bucket suspended beneath a helicopter using a cable system. The bucket is lowered into nearby water bodies such as lakes, reservoirs or rivers, rapidly filled with water and then flown over fire-hit areas where the water is released in targeted drops.

The technique was invented by Canadian entrepreneur and industrial designer Don Arney, who developed the original concept in his garage in 1978 before bringing it into commercial production in 1982 through Canada-based SEI Industries and became part of DART Aerospace Ltd in 2024. It is a widely used system for wildfire suppression globally with different bucket capacities, depending on the helicopter platform and operational requirement which ranges from a hundred litres to several thousand litres of water per sortie. In India, the IAF has frequently used Mi-17 helicopters for such operations because of their heavy-lift capability, endurance and ability to operate in mountainous regions. Helicopters are particularly useful in areas where fire tenders cannot reach due to steep slopes, narrow forest paths or rapidly spreading flames.

Unlike fixed-wing firefighting aircraft that release water while flying over large areas, helicopters carrying Bambi Buckets can hover directly above hotspots and conduct more precise drops. This makes them effective for firefighting in Himalayan states and Northeast regions, where forest fires often spread across uneven terrain. These firefighting missions are technically challenging as pilots often operate at low altitudes in smoky conditions while dealing with less visibility, turbulent air currents generated by heat and repeated water pickup cycles under time pressure. Today, these systems are used in more than 100 countries for wildfire suppression and disaster response operations, which use military assets alongside civilian agencies.