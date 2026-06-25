What is Helina? India's indigenous helicopter-launched anti-tank missile

S tate-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited has secured an order worth Rs 1,109.37 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to supply launchers for helicopter-launched anti-tank Nag (Helina) missiles, which can engage armoured vehicles fitted with conventional or explosive reactive armour at distances ranging from 500 metres to 7 kilometres. The orders also include ₹238.34 crore for Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) and Countermeasure Dispensing System (CMDS). The company declared this in its regulatory filing on Wednesday. The order, to be executed over 24 to 60 months, will comprise a total of Rs 1,109.37 crore for Helina launchers and ₹238.34 crore for LRUs of CMDS - a self-defence system on military aircrafts used to protect against incoming radar-guided or heat-seeking missiles by deploying defensive decoys.

While the contract terms remain undisclosed, the larger order supports the integration of India's indigenously developed helicopter-launched anti-tank missile on military helicopter platforms. What is Helina? Helina is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is a helicopter-launched version of Nag missile, a third-generation, fire-and-forget, which means the crew locks on to the target before the launch and the missile then guides itself to the target without any further control from the helicopter. The Air Force version of the missile is called Dhruvastra along with an ATGM version, which can be fired by soldiers.

The missile climbs sharply after the launch and then plunges directly onto the top of the tank. It is highly effective as the tank's top armour is thinnest, enabling the missile to defeat heavily- protected vehicles. It can be fired from armed helicopters and aircraft. How does it work? It uses a high-resolution imaging infrared seeker, a sensor that identifies and tracks targets using their heat signature. It helps to increase the operational efficiency both during day and night and even in adverse weather conditions. It can strike a target in direct-attack mode or top-attack mode. Unlike older anti-tank missiles that require continuous guidance after the launch, it can guide itself once it has locked onto its target, allowing the helicopter to take cover, reducing its exposure to enemy fire.