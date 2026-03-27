Behind the Big Screen: After-lives of juvenile stars, journeys beyond sets

Their stories reveal the vital role of parents in determining the future of child actors. When parents are thoughtful and caring, they protect the child from all kinds of exploitation – physical, mental, financial – and also give them a normal childhood, which goes a long way in shaping their future. Unfortunately, there are cases where the guardians have turned predators, like in the case of Daisy Irani who was raped at the age of six by the family’s driver, or in the case of Sarika who had to fight a legal battle against her mother to control her finances. There is also the moving tale of Sharad Goyekar, the National Award-winning actor of the Marathi film Tingya who lost his way during adolescence due to a lack of guidance before finally putting his bad days behind him.