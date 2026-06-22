Buildit: The inside story of Blinkit's rise and India's quick-commerce boom

The book has many interesting anecdotes. For instance, while seeking strategic investors, Mr Dhindsa is in conversation with seniors in an unnamed conglomerate. “We had to build large scale infrastructure, invest in technology and scale well ahead of time and only then would we be able to amortise these costs as the scale of the business grew. This holds as true today as it did in 2014 and 2015. And as with Indian businesses in 2015, the ability and willingness of businesses to invest in future technology and growth still remains limited.’’ He explains this is because markets tend to punish any significant investment in loss-making ventures and that meant almost negligible investment levels from the top 50 listed companies in India in future businesses except where it was their primary business.