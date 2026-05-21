Chapal Rani: A poignant portrait of gender and exclusion in folk theatre

Chapal Bhaduri stepped into the jatra scene in the 1950s, unaware that women would soon be entering professional theatre. But like other artistes, he not only accepted but welcomed the entry of women into jatras, believing that female impersonators like him would still have a place, maybe not in lead roles, but in subordinate ones. But even that was taken away as audiences demanded “real” women, a predicament that ultimately pushed him to adapt and perform the role of Sitala, goddess of smallpox, on the roadsides near slums. But one day Naveen Kishore, publisher of Seagull Books, went to interview actor Ketaki Dutta, Chapal’s sister, and noticed his gait and the rhythm with which he walked. His curiosity led to him discovering who he was, which then led to a photo exhibition and a documentary. This gave Bhaduri a second chance, unlike most other ranis.