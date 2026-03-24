Daktarin Jamini Sen: The journey of an imperial lady doctress remembered

By all accounts, Dr Sen was a real trailblazer: In 1912, she became the first woman to be elected a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow. (In 2024, the college commissioned an elegant portrait of Dr Sen to be displayed in its College Hall, which graces the cover of this book.) Her story is a fascinating one. Her father, Chandi Charan Sen, who had joined the Brahmo Samaj reform movement, understood his daughter’s ambitions but feared she might face frustration in a male-dominated profession shaped by regressive attitudes. Women had only recently been allowed into medical educational institutions. It was Jamini’s sister, Kamini Roy, who was more a maternal figure than a sibling, who eventually persuaded their father to allow Jamini to pursue medicine.