Days of Love and Rage recounts Manbij's turmoil in Syria's civil war

DAYS OF LOVE AND RAGE: A Story of Ordinary People Forging a Revolution

By Anand Gopal

Published by Simon & Schuster

582 pages $33

Charles Glass “Manbij. May God protect it,” the great traveller Ibn Jubayr of Valencia wrote in June 1184. “Its skies are bright, its aspect handsome, its breezes fragrant and perfumed, and while its day gives generous shade, its night is all enchantment.” These raptures eluded me when I visited the city 800 years later, in 1987, and wrote, “It was a dull, lifeless place. Either it had lost its glory, or Ibn Jubayr, like many travellers before and since, had exaggerated: Manbij was, simply, a dump.”

But Days of Love and Rage, the journalist Anand Gopal’s epic tribute to Manbij’s population during Syria’s 14-year civil war, forces me to recant. The heroic beauty of the city’s people, as Gopal portrays them, struggling for freedom with its attendant glories and travails more than compensates for the eyesore that is its motley collection of concrete hovels and Baath Party monstrosities. There have been many books about Syria since the earliest days of unrest in 2011, but the closest kin to Days of Love and Rage is “Homage to Catalonia,” George Orwell’s indelible 1938 portrait of the fractious partisans struggling to save the Spanish republic from dictatorship. Like Orwell’s masterpiece, Gopal’s account is destined to stand out as the definitive text of the war.

Gopal, a contributing writer for The New Yorker laboured on this book for eight years. With the help of a research team that comprised half a dozen locals — “all protagonists of the revolution in Manbij,” he writes — Gopal collected 2,000 interviews, watched hundreds of on-scene wartime videos and read thousands of texts to tell the story of six ambitious rebels in a remote provincial town that even many Syrians had not heard of until war and revolution engulfed it. For many of those who lived there, Manbij was one of the last places they would have expected a break with the regime. Despite being almost entirely Sunni Muslim, the city was seen as a sleepy urban centre in a swath of countryside largely loyal to Bashar al-Assad’s secular government. But when demonstrations erupted in March 2011 against the Syrian regime’s torture of children in Dara’a, a similar desert town far to the southwest, Manbij’s youth were quick to follow.

Gopal traces their initial success to the particular mix of leaders and activists who had the discipline to see beyond the early days of revolutionary chaos and imagine the promise of a new order. In July 2012, Gopal writes, when civilians expelled the regime’s security forces from Manbij, celebrations included a mob breaking into the hated intelligence headquarters and rummaging through its files. As Gopal follows his characters around the city streets, he interlaces personal dramas with political conflicts, hopeful gatherings of aspiring democrats with the torture of young idealists, citizens uniting for liberty with families torn apart, the poor fighting for a share of resources against extortionate merchants, of government apparatchiks switching allegiances to join the revolution, of local soccer and karate heroes finding themselves on opposite sides of the barricades, of hope as much as despair.

Gopal plays fair, pointing out that Baathist rule provided the peasants of Manbij with electricity, education, roads, health care and land reform that took them out of feudal bondage. In exchange for security, all they sacrificed was freedom. After the first waves of revolutionary disruption, a civil society founded on mostly republican principles began to form. Courts made fair decisions and the local government controlled the cost of fuel. A free press sprouted. Manbij held its first-ever arts festival. Yet coping with freedom turned out to be even more complicated than negotiating survival with corrupt government officials and torturers. By December 2012, two groups of councillors claimed the right to govern the town, one formed from the main group of rebels who had stoked revolution and the other chosen democratically in an open election. Subgroups and factions splintered and coalesced. Women effectively excluded from both councils established Women for Freedom, but that split into a rival movement called Girls of Tomorrow.

In 2013, one young activist appealed to a small group of foreign jihadists who were eager to bring Manbij to heel and took advantage of its newborn democratic ideals to do so. A new dictatorship under the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) proved worse than their experiment in secular democracy. As they had fought Assad, the people of Manbij turned against ISIS and, with the assistance of the Free Syrian Army and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), expelled it in 2016. The largely Kurdish SDF proved as repressive in Manbij as Assad had been. Despite falling under tyranny again, the city’s inhabitants learned from their mistakes and banished the subservience to power inherited over four centuries of Ottoman rule, 26 years of French occupation and, since 1949, local dictatorship.