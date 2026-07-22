Defying China: A powerful memoir of Tibetan resistance under Chinese rule

Indian readers, whose interaction with Tibetan refugees might be limited to people in the hospitality and tourism sector, will have a chance to deepen their understanding of the hardships that Tibetans have to face every step of the way before they reach India and find safety. Ms Dolma arrived in India via Lhasa, Mount Kailash and Kathmandu.

Even when she assumed that she was out of danger, her past caught up. She narrates, for instance, how unsettling it was to be at the refugee camp in Kathmandu when she learnt that people recognised her as one of the nuns from a British documentary film about Tibetans being beaten, tortured, interrogated and assaulted in a Chinese detention centre. She recalls, “People snuck looks at me before turning back to their companions, speaking in hushed tones.”